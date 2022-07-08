New plant shop sprouts in Clifton Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A specialty marketplace is set to fill a vacant space in downtown Saratoga Springs. PDT Market will open in the fall as a 19,000 foot store offering specialty grocery items, a full service bar, private events, cooking classes and more. It’ll go in the space that...
RENSSELAER, N.Y. — Sleep And Spas celebrated the ribbon cutting of their newest location in Van Rensselaer Square on Friday morning. The new store is located at 102d in the plaza. The new store is the latest in a line of expansions for the company, with their flagship store...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.
A popular restaurant in New York state is set to close at the end of this month. Last week the owners of The Kitchen Table restaurant in Albany announced they would be closing up shop at the end of the month.
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
A rare, orange lobster, found at the Market 32 in Brunswick – is being donated to the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. The lobster came from the Canada-Newfoundland fishing areas. The chance of finding an orange lobster is 1 in 30 million. The coloration is caused by a rare genetic...
Giving back to her community and helping those in need is how Nicolle Ragone says she honors the memory of her daughter, who died in 2014. “My daughter passed away. And she was a handicapped child. She was at home, 100% care, and to be honest, I didn’t know what to do with my hands,” Ragone said, “and I noticed that the people in my area needed stuff like an extra roll of paper towels, you know, things of that nature, so I just started buying extra.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Children’s Museum at Saratoga Springs has cut the ribbon on its new space at Saratoga Spa State Park. The museum is expecting big crowds, so it’s using timed tickets to make sure guests have a good experience. The current exhibit focuses on the...
There was no shortage of smells, flavors and competitiveness at the Battle of the BBQ on Sunday. “We’re going to do a dipping sauce, but it’s kind of a secret,” competitor Eric Lustgarten said. “That’s how we won three years ago. So we’re going to keep doing that.”
Downtown Saratoga Springs is filled with excitement this week, because the racing season gets underway on Thursday. Businesses are hoping to see pre-pandemic sizes crowds. Saratoga Tea & Honey is preparing for its seventh track season. The business has always been connected to horses. The shop opened on Kentucky Derby...
Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slow and steady wins the race, but it appears some businesses are tired of waiting for New York to launch cannabis retail. The Office of Cannabis Management accuses 52 businesses of labeling themselves “legal cannabis dispensaries”, although the state hasn’t yet issued any licenses. They’re also accused of “gifting” — taking donations or selling other products, then including free gifts, like cannabis flowers or infused products like gummies.
MALTA, N.Y. — On Friday, Alyssa Houle and Kaitlyn Beck celebrated the grand opening of their new hair salon in Malta. To mark the grand opening of the Malta location of Dollhouse & Co., Houle and Beck hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event at Dollhouse & Co. located at 1105 Ellsworth Boulevard in the town of Malta. Friends and family of Houle and Beck as well as various leaders from across the Capital Region, all gathered at Dollhouse & Co. to celebrate and congratulate Houle and Beck.
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for information about a dog found tied to a tree. The animal shelter posted pictures to Facebook. The dog was found in the woods off Route 9 in Corinth. The shelter said the dog had been there for multiple days. Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter.
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is at capacity with 375 animals under their care. 284 animals are living at the shelter while the rest stay with foster homes. Whitney Philippi, Vice President for Development, said summers are usually busy for animal shelters but a few...
There has been a lot of talk in the town of Malta about having public access to Saratoga Lake. Many projects do not include locals being able to get to Saratoga Lake because of private property being sold. The town may be taking it into its own hands. Time is...
From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
National Grid is preparing for potentially strong thunderstorms forecasted for Eastern New York on Tuesday. The power and gas company will increase staffing and extend shifts to make sure there are enough employees to fix any issues that may come up during the storms. They are activating their comprehensive emergency response plan.
It’s a full house at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The Menands shelter needs help finding homes for multiple animals. They will be open for adoptions Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m…. All adoption fees for dogs one year and older are one-hundred dollars until the end of...
