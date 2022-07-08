New plant shop sprouts in Clifton Park

Giving back to her community and helping those in need is how Nicolle Ragone says she honors the memory of her daughter, who died in 2014. “My daughter passed away. And she was a handicapped child. She was at home, 100% care, and to be honest, I didn’t know what to do with my hands,” Ragone said, “and I noticed that the people in my area needed stuff like an extra roll of paper towels, you know, things of that nature, so I just started buying extra.”

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO