ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dome for Soldier Field? Panel says Chicago should explore it

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gYKSnpQ00

CHICAGO — A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL’s Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs.

The panel also recommended expanding capacity of the stadium with the fewest seats in the NFL as well as installing synthetic turf and selling naming rights. Adding a roof or a dome might lure Super Bowls and Final Fours as well as more concerts.

“Although enclosing Soldier Field would incur significant investment, further analysis is required to fully understand the specific costs, the potential direct and indirect economic impacts, and the full range of potential funding sources available to determine options that are respectful to Chicago taxpayers,” the panel said.

The group’s work is part of a bigger proposal to transform a stretch of land that also includes the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and McCormick Place lakefront building. It includes improved transportation and making the area more bike friendly.

The recommendations for Soldier Field could also be seen as an attempt by Lightfoot to deflect blame if the Bears leave.

The team signed a purchase agreement last year for a 326-acre site in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill., about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field, that could be the site of a future stadium. President Ted Phillips has said that deal likely won’t close until early 2023, at which point the organization will decide whether it’s “financially feasible to try to develop it further.”

The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field — their home since 1971 — runs through 2033. The stadium owned by the Chicago Park District underwent a $690 million transformation in 2002 that forced the team to play home games at the University of Illinois in Champaign and ultimately led to the loss of its National Historic Landmark designation.

The interior was demolished, replaced by a flying saucer-like, glass-dominated structure cantilevered over the famous Greek and Romanesque colonnades. The clash of styles drew widespread criticism, and the renovation reduced seating for Bears games to 61,500, lowest in the NFL.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Sports Nation

Will moving to Arlington Heights hurt the Bears?

No, getting a new stadium in Arlington Heights will not hurt the Bears. There, I said it. Much to our surprise as fans, the players and coaches don’t spend the night at Soldier Field when the broadcast ends on Sunday night. Justin Fields and friends spend most of their work hours at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, where the team will most likely keep their practice facilities and offices.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears not interested in pursuing renovations of Soldier Field

There has been some talk recently about the home of the Chicago Bears undergoing an expensive renovation, but apparently that is not going to happen. Crain’s Chicago Business reported this week that a Chicago mayoral committee was prepared to recommend that the city explore the possibility of adding a dome to Soldier Field to “make the facility more attractive to potential users.” That and other upgrades would cost an estimated $400 million-$1.5 billion. The Bears say that is not the plan, however.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

What happened to Connie on Chicago Fire?

Connie was a vital part of Chicago Fire during its first six seasons. She was the administrative assistant to Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker), and their camaraderie was one of the show’s subtle highlights. The character did eventually depart the show, however, and fans who are combing through past episodes...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire preview: What’s next for Matt Casey in Chicago Fire season 11?

Chicago Fire season 10 proved to be a game-changing season for Captain Matt Casey, one that forever altered the DNA of Firehouse 51. Early in season 10, Casey gets a visit from Griffin Darden, the son of Casey’s friend and former colleague Andy Darden who died in a fire back in season 1. While Casey is at first thrilled to see Griffin after all these years, it quickly becomes clear to him that things aren’t going well for Griffin and his younger brother, Ben.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why did Brian J. White leave Chicago Fire?

It may have been a while since Brian J. White was on Chicago Fire, but any longtime fan will instantly recognize him. The actor played a crucial role in the fourth season as officer Dallas Patterson, the man who was brought in to replace Severide (Taylor Kinney). While Severide’s demotion...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
ESPN

Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting

MILWAUKEE --  The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb. Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Everything we know about gunfire at July 4 parade in Illinois

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after six people were killed and 38 injured at a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.Robert E. Crimo III was taken into custody on Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.Witnesses reported hearing up to 60 shots fired just after 10am CDT on Monday, which struck several in attendance and sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — running from the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.The city later confirmed five died at the scene, and one passed away...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chicago Mayor#Soldier Field#Dome#American Football#Super Bowls#The Field Museum#Mccormick Place#Wh
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Does Jason Pelham Return in Season 11?

When Chicago Fire premieres its 11th season this fall, fans can look forward to the return of some veteran stars. Several include Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Kara Killmer. However, following major cast changes last year, we currently have one question in mind. Will recurring character Jason Pelham make an appearance when the brand new season debuts?
CHICAGO, IL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy