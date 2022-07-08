Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Custer; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO