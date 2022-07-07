ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

See for 100 Miles On Top of Colorado’s Crag Crest National Recreation Trail

By Wes Adams
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'll feel like touching the sky at over 11,000 feet if you can brave the incredible Crag Crest National Recreation Trail near Grand Junction, Colorado. This fantastic 10+ mile loop is a big investment with a huge payoff that most hikers will absolutely love. Today we will walk the...

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado River Fire Rescue snuffs fire near Rifle Gap Saturday night

Colorado River Fire Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire near Rifle Gap State Park around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday press release. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a 2-acre fire with moderate spread potential moving up the hillside. CRFR crews were able to confine and control the...
RIFLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#National Monument#The Us Forest Service
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NWS
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy