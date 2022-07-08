Joens named Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball’s Ashley Joens has been named Iowa State Athletics’ 2021-22 Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year.

Joens concluded her fourth season as a Cyclone averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also connected on a career-best 91 triples, while shooting a career-best 37.6 percent from beyond-the-arc. Joens’ standout season helped lead the Cyclones to a 28-7 overall record, breaking the program record for wins in a season. Iowa State’s 13 Big 12 conference wins also set a new record. The Cyclones capped their season with a trip to the Sweet 16, the program’s first since 2010.

The Iowa City native continued to leave her mark in the Cyclone record books, cementing herself as the most prolific scorer in Iowa State history with 2,369 career points, making her the program’s all-time leading scorer. Joens is also climbing the Big 12 record books, ranking seventh in league history in points scored. Joens reinforced her legacy further by announcing she would return in 2022-23, utilizing her extra year of eligibility.

In addition to her scoring acumen, Joens is also a strong rebounder, she led the team for the third-straight season in rebounds, averaging 8.5 per game. Her 1,081 career boards sits third all-time at ISU.

Joens has become a staple within Iowa State, but also has made a name for herself nationally and now internationally. She turned heads over her four-year career and was named the first back-to-back Cheryl Miller Award winner, honoring the nation’s best small forward. Additionally she earned AP Second-Team All-America honors this season and became the second Cyclone ever to earn a spot on the WBCA All-America Team.

Earlier this summer, Joens represented Team USA at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Belgium.

Joens’ impact extends beyond the court as well, as she was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and recently traveled to Dallas to be honored as a Big 12 Champion For Life due to her excellence on the court and her dedication to service initiatives. Joens is an aspiring teacher who spends much of her time in local elementary classrooms.

The Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year award was renamed the Celia Barquin Arozamena Female Athlete of the Year award in honor and memory of Iowa State’s 2017-18 Female Athlete of the Year, who died in September 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.