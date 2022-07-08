Food distribution happening Friday in Goose Creek

Two new discount grocery stores in the Charleston area are still on their way. But when they'll open is now an open question. The German-owned chain Lidl recently built a new store in the Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and it has been renovating and expanding a vacant space in Bowman Place Shopping Center near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant. In recent weeks, though, construction activity at both locations has been halted.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO