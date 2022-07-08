Food distribution happening Friday in Goose Creek

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of visitors got quite the surprise during a Saturday morning visit to a Berkeley County park. Officials said visitors spotted a West Indian manatee by the floating dock at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner. “These gentle giants are an annual, but uncommon,...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Fishing Tournament, which benefits the Shawn Jenkins MUSC Children’s Hospital, is set to take place this weekend. The three-day tournament is a fun way to raise money for MUSC Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. It...
A barbecue festival led by some of the country’s top pitmasters will return to the Lowcountry in November, this time in a bigger venue. Bill Durney of Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Leonard Botello of Truth BBQ in Houston; and Cody Sperry of Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield, Conn., are among the out-of-town participants set to join a group of Charleston-based pitmasters at the second Holy Smokes Lowcountry Barbecue Festival.
Two new discount grocery stores in the Charleston area are still on their way. But when they'll open is now an open question. The German-owned chain Lidl recently built a new store in the Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and it has been renovating and expanding a vacant space in Bowman Place Shopping Center near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant. In recent weeks, though, construction activity at both locations has been halted.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival will return for its seventh annual event in North Charleston on Saturday. The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival is a family-friendly event that highlights Caribbean food, music, and culture. Festival-goers can expect various Caribbean food featuring Jamaican jerk seasoning as chefs from across the Southeast compete for […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 moved to a temporary studio space on Monday as the station undergoes a renovation and expansion of its current studio. The project, which will take a few weeks to complete, will include an expanded and reimagined studio allowing our team to better showcase the news, weather, and important information you count on every day.
HARLEYVILLE — Motorcyclists from all over the country gather in Myrtle Beach every spring for a string of bike rallies up and down the coast. But 119 miles down the road in Harleyville, Harley-Davidson bikers have come from far and wide to take a picture next to the town's famed town limit sign.
Gas prices still aren’t what they were a year ago, but prices have dropped more than 19 cents in the last two weeks and more than 44 cents in the last month, according to media reports. “GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed...
It’s almost time to head back 2 school! News 2 wants every student, and teacher, to have the supplies they need for a successful school year. That’s why we’re hosting a donation drive with local non-profit Teacher’s Supply Closet. Teacher’s Supply Closet provides free school supplies to teachers at 59 eligible low-income schools in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal trial is set to begin Tuesday for the man accused of shooting and robbing the manager of a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant back in 2018. Jury selection concluded Monday, according to court documents. Selection and the trial were originally scheduled to take...
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”
“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies have reported road closure throughout the day on Sunday because of flooding. The City of Charleston is reporting all lanes are closed in the following areas:. Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street. Bee Street at Lockwood/Courtenay. Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the beginning of each school year, students receive multiple pieces of technology to help equip them for the school year. Through a freedom of information request, data shows hundreds of items between the Tri-County districts have been deemed lost or missing. Students are given things...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Monday confirmed that a body found in truck submerged at the bottom of the Edisto River was that of a man who had been missing for a month. Thelonious Lamar Green (54) went missing in June. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sweep of the […]
A local male was found deceased inside a burning shed in Mocks Corner last week, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The victim who perished along the 1700 block of Black Tom Road was identified as Mr. Rayvonta Deas, 24, of North Charleston. An autopsy has been scheduled with MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston.
Back in May, Charleston Aqua Park opened what they say is the first-ever above-water ropes course in the United States at the Trophy Lakes of Johns Island. The park is open daily from noon to 6 pm. The ropes course allows people to swing, balance, and zipline their way above...
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing charges after bringing a handgun into Walmart, waving it around and pointing it at people, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. On Sunday, Walterboro Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect on social media. The police...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s kitten season! Kiwi is a two-month-old black and white female kitten with a playful personality and curious nature. If you are interested in meeting Kiwi, you can visit Pet Helpers on Folly Road. Pet Helpers has more than 50 kittens looking for their...
A local child's free-form doodling through the years has led Berkeley Center for the Arts (BCA) student Hunter Joel Chandler to hone his natural creative skills and recently attain the prestigious honor of representing South Carolina as one of the winners of the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition in Washington D.C.
