2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have moveable head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

    (Courtesy of Lego)
    (Courtesy of Lego)
    (Courtesy of Lego)

The Might Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

WNCT

Teenager dies after Anderson Mall shooting

UPDATE (5:06 p.m.) – A teenager died after a Saturday morning Anderson Mall shooting. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson. The coroner’s office said he died at the hospital at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. His death was ruled a homicide. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death of 9-year-old boy

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A gang member has been found guilty of murder in the death of a 9-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot as he sat in an SUV with his aunt and other children while on his way to get snow cones. News outlets report a federal jury deliberated for eight hours […]
DURHAM, NC
Lego
Super Mario
Technology
Video Games
Nintendo
Sports
Costco
WNCT

Man killed in early-morning crash in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Morehead City early Sunday. Fire and EMS responded to U.S. Hwy. 70 and Fourth Street around 2 a.m. to a report of a crash, according to Morehead City Public Information Officer Alizé Proisy. Witnesses said the man who was […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Two teens shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were investigating a shooting that sent two 18-year-olds to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two teens, who were not identified, with gunshot wounds. Officials believe the shooting happened one block over on Windsor Drive.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Tar-Pamlico ends its clean-water streak

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak. “Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed for a […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

New NC state bar and liquor laws go into effect this weekend

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Vincent Chirico tells me he never wanted to charge a cover for his bar anyway and he doesn’t think anyone should have to pay to get into somewhere just to pay more money. He says this is great. “I think it’s a step in the right direction,” says Idlewild owner […]
DRINKS
PC Gamer

Now you can play the first Witcher's prologue in VR

Patryk Loan has been working on a VR version of the original Witcher game for at least a couple of years now. Last time we checked in, you could walk around Kaer Morhen, but that was it. The current version, available on NexusMods (opens in new tab), lets you play through the entire prologue, complete with combat and dialogue choices.
VIDEO GAMES
WNCT

ENC author holds book signing at Barnes & Noble

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Allen, author of “The Key in the Willow Tree,” had her first book signing this past weekend at Barnes & Noble in Greenville. Writing a book has been something Allen has thought a lot about and has always wanted to do. After a great amount of success with her first […]
GREENVILLE, NC
