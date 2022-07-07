ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden awards first COVID vaccine recipient with Medal of Freedom

By Basil John
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9jEg_0gYKQ5LF00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sandra Lindsay is still in shock, after a recent phone call.

“The President of the United States wants to speak to me? That has to be a prank call,” Lindsay said.

But it was no joke, and Thursday she was one of 17 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom.

President Joe Biden says she was selected for her work as a Long Island Jewish Medical Center critical care nurse, and for being the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

“She poured her heart into helping patients fight for their lives and to keep their fellow nurses safe…today, she receives our nation’s highest civilian honor,” the President said.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think that I would hold this place in history, but I am honored and humbled,” Lindsay said.

In addition to saving lives, Lindsay says the vaccines also relieved some of the burden on healthcare workers.

“My colleagues and I in healthcare, in the medical community, have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Lindsay said.

She continues to advocate for vaccines and mental health for health care workers and says this Medal of Freedom is not just for her.

“I share this Medal of Freedom with all my fellow healthcare workers, my nurses, every single person who worked throughout the pandemic, in the United States, all over the world,” Lindsay said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

After members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, their leader called someone on the phone with an urgent message for then-President Donald Trump, another extremist told investigators. While gathered in a private suite at the Phoenix Park Hotel, an Oath Keeper...
POTUS
WNCT

Teenager dies after Anderson Mall shooting

UPDATE (5:06 p.m.) – A teenager died after a Saturday morning Anderson Mall shooting. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson. The coroner’s office said he died at the hospital at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. His death was ruled a homicide. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Medal Of Freedom#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Nexstar Media Inc
ESPN 690

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Man killed in early-morning crash in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Morehead City early Sunday. Fire and EMS responded to U.S. Hwy. 70 and Fourth Street around 2 a.m. to a report of a crash, according to Morehead City Public Information Officer Alizé Proisy. Witnesses said the man who was […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy