Destination Central Texas: Water Parks

CENTRAL TEXAS ( Fox 44 ) – There’s no better way to cool off from the Texas heat than in the water.

There are many water parks across Central Texas. FOX 44 visited Hawaiian Falls in Waco and Summer Fun in Belton.

Summer Fun and Hawaiian Falls are open for the season and ready for families to come by this summer to beat that Texas heat!

“There’s something for families to do every day,” Summer Fun Marketing Director Dayspring Fowler said. “Some summer season pass holders come every day.”

At Summer Fun, you can rent cabanas with WiFi, pavilions, and party rooms with air conditioning. There’s a lazy river, water slides, rings, sand volleyball and more.

“Because we’re in just a small town, it has that small-town feel. And it provides something for families to do all summer long,” Fowler said.

On Mondays, season pass holders can bring a friend for free, and Two Dollar Tuesdays allow for a buy-one, get-one for $2 deal.

Kiara Artis says they come a few times a week, and there’s always something to do.

“This is, like, the best place,” Artis said. “We have a summer pass here, and we get to come here and get all the energy out. I have a five-year-old who’s full of energy.”

Hawaiian Falls has similar attractions – such as multiple water slides, cabanas, a beach, wade pool and the lazy river.

“We’re family-oriented,” Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director Ron McKenzie said. “We’re right here in the heart of Waco, an amazing city. I think the fact that we focus really on the family experience, what families can do together, and the summer months – especially in these days where inflation is high, gas prices are high – you don’t have to spend a lot of money.”

Harley Castaneda has been coming to Hawaiian Falls for years, and she likes to go a few times a week.

“It’s really fun, cause there’s a lot of things to do here,” Castaneda said.

Hawaiian Falls has Ohana Hall with many different types of food and drinks – including edible cookie dough, Dole Whip, HTeaO, a bar opening soon, and more.

These are just two of the many water parks across Central Texas. Waco Surf is also in Waco, the Family Aquatic Center is in Killeen, and there is the Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple.

