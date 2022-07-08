ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers news: 4 storylines to watch in wake of Baker Mayfield trade

By Peter Panacy
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers has a direct impact on the 49ers this season, so let’s break down storylines that’ll pan out in 2022. The San Francisco 49ers found out earlier this offseason just how much a ripple effect one single move can have across the...

College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. USC football schedule for 2022 seasonWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis to consider catching upgrades via trade

Without Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals are now forced to consider catching upgrades via trade, according to John Mozeliak. It has been almost a month since Yadier Molina was placed on the Injured List and as the future Hall of Fame catcher rehabs in Puerto Rico, there have been no indications that he is any closer to coming back for the St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Raiders Make History Yet Again…

Once again, the Silver and Black have headlined the sports world. As of yesterday, Sandra Douglass Morgan (pictured above on the left) became the first female president of an NFL team. This move marks a historic day in Raiders history, but more importantly, in league history. To many people, it’s more than just a job. It’s a milestone for women, and a step forward in racial equality. In a league predominantly lead by male players, staff, and coaches, it represents a beacon of hope for female athletes.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
brownsnation.com

Ben McAdoo’s Old Comments About Baker Mayfield Going Viral

Ben McAdoo used to work with former Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey in Green Bay. And while he professes to respect how Dorsey evaluates players, there was one decision he couldn’t understand. Dorsey famously drafted Baker Mayfield with the first overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft. Like several...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers
NBC Sports

What Rice learned catching passes from 'gunslinger' Lance

STATELINE, Nev. -- 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has yet to enter an NFL season as the starter, but he already has built chemistry with the best receiver in football history. “Man, I don’t know what clicked,” Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice said on the latest episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast, “but it was just like we were on the same page.”
NFL
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers fumbled the 2012 NBA Draft worst than any other

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2012 draft could’ve been much different 10 years later. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a great-looking roster and after years of struggling without LeBron James, the team looks poised to take back its identity in the post-James world the Cavs are in. Among them is having a cast of characters that include a great point guard, a dynamic power forward, and a rookie that very well be a great shooter in the league.
CLEVELAND, OH
Comments / 0

Community Policy