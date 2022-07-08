Joplin police report increase in counterfeit money

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police say they’re seeing an increase in reports of counterfeit money.

As more fake bills circulate in the community, local businesses are being more vigilant.

But it’s not just local businesses that need to be aware, counterfeit money has also been reported at yard sales.

If you come across counterfeit money, report it to the police department immediately.

