Joplin, MO

Joplin police report increase in counterfeit money

By Zach Dobbs
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police say they’re seeing an increase in reports of counterfeit money.

As more fake bills circulate in the community, local businesses are being more vigilant.

But it’s not just local businesses that need to be aware, counterfeit money has also been reported at yard sales.

If you come across counterfeit money, report it to the police department immediately.

Cats&Coffee
4d ago

many places do not even take anything more than a $20 bill. you would think their employees would definitely be reading and looking at every part of a $100 bill if they did take it. they should have a manager in each facility to approve if a person comes in to pay with a $100 bill. especially since the majority of young cashiers cannot even count out the correct amount of change. they definitely are not responsible enough to take a 100 dollar bill. 🙄🙄💸💸

