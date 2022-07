DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former fire chief and founding member of the Dandridge Fire Department passed away on Monday morning. Many agencies posted to Facebook mourning the loss of Garland McCoig, who had been with the fire department for more than 50 years. He was the fire chief for 30 of those years before he retired.

DANDRIDGE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO