History museum director departs after four months in job, search underway for replacement

After only four months on the job, History Museum on the Square Executive Director Katie Turer has resigned and left her post as of July 1.

According to museum business manager and interim director Charlotte McCoy, the split was amicable — stemming from her spouse's job opportunity out of state.

"She's relocating with her husband to Kentucky... I don't think anybody, you know, realizes what's going to happen with spouses and moving and jobs and so forth. But we had no idea and she had no idea that when she took the job she would be leaving us so soon," McCoy told the News-Leader.

Before becoming director this March, Turer had been community outreach manager for the museum since 2019. When longtime History Museum Director John Sellars stepped down earlier this year, Turer was elevated to the top job.

"With her experience and background and education, the board felt she could fit right in," McCoy said. But by May, Turer had put in her notice — setting up a national search for a new director, which has taken place over the past few months.

According to McCoy, initial interviews have already been conducted for applicants and a new director will "hopefully be installed in the near future."

The now-closed job listing advertises a $55,000 salary for the position.

"The History Museum on the Square is seeking an innovative Executive Director to lead the museum through this period of growth. The director will lead the development and execution of a strategic plan. They will engage with museum stakeholders, take a holistic look at the museum’s operations, and ensure financial stability, and inclusivity," reads the listing.

The new director will focus on new educational programming and filling out their downtown venue," McCoy told the News-Leader

"We opened the new museum and 2019 right before the pandemic. So there's a lot of things with this large venue that we're focusing on, including new educational programming put in place during Katie's term. We're moving forward."

