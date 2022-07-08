ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmaker to meet with Kamala Harris about safeguarding abortion access

By Kaitlin Lange, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C. on Friday to discuss how best to safeguard abortion access, along with lawmakers from other states poised to significantly restrict abortion access in the coming weeks.

Because many other conservative states already had trigger laws in place limiting abortion when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Indiana — which did not — is seen as a remaining battleground state.

For years, Indiana lawmakers have slowly chipped away at abortion access.

Details scarce on proposed abortion legislation in Indiana

The Republican dominated Indiana General Assembly is expected to significantly restrict abortion when they convene at the Statehouse for a special session on July 25 . So far legislative leaders aren't sharing details about what proposed abortion legislation will look like, or whether it will include any exemptions for rape, incest or for the health of the mother.

More: Restricting abortion may mean more children in poverty. Indiana already lags on funding.

While Republican lawmakers have been silent publicly on the legislation, key Republicans have been seen meeting at the Statehouse in recent days.

During the meeting with GiaQuinta and lawmakers from Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana on Friday, Harris is expected to reiterate the Biden administration's commitment to protecting abortion access, and will encourage state lawmakers present to continue to do the same.

GiaQuinta, a Fort Wayne Democrat, has little power to impact whatever legislation Republicans introduce. Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers and hold the governor's office. They can pass and sign legislation into law without a single Democratic vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris has become a leading voice among Democrats in the push to preserve reproductive rights, and has met with state attorneys general, faith leaders and doctors about the future of abortion access in the United States.

Opening remarks will be livestreamed online at 4 p.m. at whitehouse.gov/live/ .

Call IndyStar reporter Kaitlin Lange at 317-432-9270 or email her at kaitlin.lange@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kaitlin_lange .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana lawmaker to meet with Kamala Harris about safeguarding abortion access

Comments / 16

FillMyPrescriptions
4d ago

To force a woman to give birth to unwanted children is wrong. Do not say adoption. There are already over 400,000 kids in foster care. It’s truly nobody’s business, just like any other medical procedure. If your religion tells you it’s wrong, then don’t have one. The taliban tells girls they can’t go to school because it’s in the Quran. Seeing the similarities now? Keep your religion to yourself.

Reply(6)
9
JJ
3d ago

Harris would be the last person I’d ever talk to. She’s good for nothing!

Reply
6
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
