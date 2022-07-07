A fire under a rail bridge led to the temporary closure of part of South McKinley Avenue near Industrial Drive in south Stockton Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. firefighters could be seen spraying water toward black smoke billowing from beneath a small Union Pacific bridge, roughly opposite the Ardent Mills facility. The plume of smoke could be seen from Weber Avenue.

Fire engines from the Stockton Fire Department and the French Camp McKinley Fire Protection District were on scene, as well as a truck from the Mountain House Fire Department.

No injuries occurred, a firefighter said.

About 20 minutes later firefighters were still pouring water beneath the bridge, though the smoke was significantly reduced and no flames were visible.

Stockton Police Department vehicles blocked off South McKinley Avenue on either side of Industrial Drive.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Fire under railroad bridge in south Stockton causes temporary road closure