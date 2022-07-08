ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Meet the Filipino-American woman creating plush sculptures in Bossier City

By Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

Kaithlyn Cortez, a Filipino-American sculptor in Shreveport, Louisiana, is populating the world with adorable creatures.

Cortez, 27, has a unique world of plush sculptures called Earth Wrinkles, made from fabrics, faux fur and thread, that she has imbued with unique individual spirits, characteristics, and histories.

These are not the cuddle toys we received in childhood, but personal creations with Cortezs' Filipino ethnic roots and a personification of mother nature woven into each Earth Wrinkle.

"I think the sculptures motivate me to learn more about Filipino culture. It's me wanting to learn more about myself and my background," says Cortez.

Her parents immigrated to the San Francisco area from the Philippines where Cortez was born. She is the youngest of three with two older brothers.  The family eventually settled in Las Vegas, which she identifies as her hometown.

With articulate energy that is displayed with a big smile, Cortez's artist journey is a collage of her experiences with the natural world. A search for cultural identity and a personal expression through her plush sculptures.

The influence of the great outdoors

Cortez was employed as a Seasonal Worker with the National Park Service. Her great outdoors experience entwined with her immigrant influences had a profound determination upon what Earth Wrinkles would become.

Vistas of such parks as Yellowstone, Brice Canyon, UT., and Glacier National Park as her workplace, "opened up my eyes to how beautiful and amazing the earth can be," said Cortez.

Many of her colleagues were on work visas, meaning she had the opportunity to make a diverse group of acquaintances. "It was incredible meeting everyone from all over the world," she said.

It would be some of those colleagues with Filipino roots who would inspire her future artistic work.

"I saw them as the true Filipinos because I haven't visited the Philippines since I was 4 years old," she said.

The nature of expression in a plush

Home-base is now Bossier City La., and Cortez's creative epicenter is her kitchen table, where the spirit of the Earth Wrinkles comes to life.

From the age of 13 Cortez has been making plush characters. She admits hanging on to them as treasured memories.

The first Earth Wrinkle was a Christmas present for a friend.

Cortez describes herself as an introvert, however, her art gives her permission to be extroverted. "That's how I story tell, that's how I think through sculptures," she explained.

She believes her creative DNA derives from her Filipino roots, that was enhanced by her symbiotic connection with nature while working in the national parks.

"The things I've experienced in the past before I started Earth Wrinkles, were necessary puzzle pieces just to ever get to the point where I am right now."

