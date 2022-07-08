ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Owners of local blueberry farm to retire

By Zach Dobbs
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Picking blueberries can be a family tradition, but for one Joplin-area family this tradition is coming to an end.

After 8 years of growing blueberries and friendships, the Robertson Family Farm decided this will be the last year.

The family says maintaining 2,000 bushes is a lot of work and now they want to retire to travel and spend more time with loved ones.

James and Sandy want to do something special for the end of their last season by donating all proceeds to the humane society.

The last day to pick blueberries is this Sunday.

The family has already sold half their crop and hopes to sell the rest by the end of the summer.

