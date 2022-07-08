ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WATCH: Some of the most intense moments during hourslong high-speed chase through Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Christopher Harding is accused of endangering the lives of many people Wednesday during a crime spree across Charlotte.

Channel 9 carried live coverage when Harding stole four vehicles and caused two crashes while on the run for three hours.

Harding was arrested and faces multiple charges.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch some of the most intense moments during the nearly 3-hour high-speed chase through Charlotte.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect in cross-Charlotte chase identified, facing numerous felony charges)

