A gym owner was caught on video saying racist remarks about a vendor in his business, but he claims the whole thing was taken out of context. Akop “Jack” Torosian, owner of No Limit Super Gym in Los Angeles and Miami, had a grand re-opening over the weekend at his Hollywood location after some remodeling ... things started to get heated when he allegedly found out someone was selling juice in the gym without his permission.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO