‘Keep Children and Pets Indoors.' Bear Spotted Roaming Azusa

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
