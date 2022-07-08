Nikki Lane taking center stage at Palomino Festival
Country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane joined us live to discuss her upcoming performance at the Palomino Festival.
The single-day festival will take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on July 9.
Nikki also talked about her new single “ First High ” off her upcoming album “ Denim & Diamonds .”
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 6, 2022.
