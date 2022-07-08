ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Randolph County starts passport services

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
 4 days ago
Randolph County residents seeking to go abroad can now remain in the county for their passport services needs.

On Tuesday Randolph County's Register of Deeds Office began accepting passport applications. The appointment-only service is only available for citizens, according to information provided by the county.

"This service will be available to citizens Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Register of Deeds Office, 158 Worth Street, Asheboro, N.C., with the exception of legal holiday closings," reads the county's introduction of the new service.

Register of Deeds Krista Lowe said she was glad to see Randolph County expand to provide this service.

"There is no change," Lowe said. "I thought there was a need. This is another service we can provide for the citizens, so we decided to take the training, and start once we were approved by the U.S. Department of State."

In a statement, she added that Randolph County residents had a handful of options for their passport needs. Lowe said, before Randolph County offered the service, residents had to make an appointment with the Asheboro Post Office or or to an adjacent county.

The new service is beneficial to the county as well.

"It generates revenue for the county and it will be a shorter wait time for appointments for applying for a passport for our citizens," Lowe said.

Lowe urges those seeking passport services to visit travel.state.gov or the register of deeds online portal.

"All of the information needed is on our website www.Randrod.com," Lowe said. "We have a link that goes directly to Travel.state.gov that has all the requirements set forth by the U.S. Department of State. That is the only official website for passport information."

The travel.state.gov website is managed by the U.S. Department of State and offers information pertaining to international travel. This includes information on travel advisories and records among other things. The website randrod.com is the official portal for Randolph County's Register of Deeds Office, which links to the Department of State's website.

Follow Dean-Paul Stephens on Twitter @DeanPEStephens. If you have tips, send an email to dstephens@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

