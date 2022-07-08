Cause of Wednesday’s brush fire on Latigo Canyon was undetermined

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Latigo Canyon Road Wednesday morning at around 10:20 a.m. Northbound lanes of Latigo Cyn Road and PCH were closed around 9:53 a.m. and reopened around 11:30 a.m. The brush fire had been extinguished around 11:25 a.m.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Deputies were also on scene.

Malibu’s Fire Safety Liaison Gabe Etcheverry provided an update during the Public Safety Commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“No structures were threatened, nor were any aircraft or dozers used, homeless encampments was ruled out,” Etcheverry said. “It was around 8:30 a.m. and the units were on the scene for about an hour and a half.”

Etcheverry said the cause was undetermined.

The City of Malibu provided updates on the brush fire on Twitter .

