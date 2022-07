Colorful clothes and accessories are having a major moment; people want to be outside having fun and a moment of levity. One of our favorite new trends we've spotted is the rise of colorful sunglasses. While you no doubt have a trusty pair of black sunnies in your closet — and maybe even a tortoiseshell pair, too — this trend is a departure from the norm in the best way possible. Think shades of vibrant yellow, cool green, hot pink, and soft lavender. They add a fun pop of color to your look and elevate a neutral outfit to something whimsical and appropriate for a fun summer season.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO