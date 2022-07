Detroit homeowners who sued the city over delayed property tax appeal notices will head back to court after the dismissal of their lawsuit was reversed in a ruling Monday. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit overturned a lower federal court's decision from last year that threw out the class-action lawsuit over the city's delayed delivery of more than 260,000 residential property tax notices in 2017.

