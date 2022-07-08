ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner's Legal Team Reveals What Led to Guilty Plea: 'An Example of Being Brave'

By Charmaine Patterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittney Griner's lawyers are revealing what was the motivation behind the sports star's decision to plead guilty to drug charges in Russia. On Thursday, the 31-year-old WNBA star entered a guilty plea and said that she did bring cannabis products into the country — where it is considered illegal — but...

Comments / 133

Kim
3d ago

She did what she needed to do in hopes of a swap happening. It has nothing to do with bravery and everything to do what she is best at, being self serving.

Lyndie Cook
3d ago

Brave???? Another example of how messed up our society is and how we put "criminals" on a pedestal! I'm sure they will put a statue up of her for her "bravery"

A Kertis
3d ago

being brave ? she was being honest . if they think this is going to help her , it basically isn't. you don't accidentally end up with vapes in your luggage . packed quickly is the worst excuse possible. shes been playing in Russia on off seasons she knows exactly how the law works . she thought she was entitled and thought they wouldn't look into the liquid . Does her Basketball coach knows she smokes ? Don't they have to be clean ?

The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Brittney Griner
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
TheDailyBeast

Paul Whelan’s Family ‘Crushed’ Over Biden’s Call to Brittney Griner’s Wife

The family of Paul Whelan says they are “astonished” that President Joe Biden took the time to call the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner but has not made a similar call to them. Former U.S. Marine Whelan has been detained in Russia since December 2018, while Griner was arrested in Moscow in February this year. Whelan’s family has made several unsuccessful requests to meet with Biden to discuss their loved one’s case. “We are astonished at this development and feel badly for our elderly parents, and in particular for Paul,” Elizabeth Whelan, Paul’s sister, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. “Does this mean he is going to be left behind yet again?” she said, apparently referring to a prisoner swap earlier in 2022 in which Trevor Reed, another former Marine detained in Russia, was released, while Whelan remained incarcerated. Responding to a press release about Biden’s call with Cherelle Griner, Elizabeth tweeted Wednesday: “I am crushed.”
TODAY.com

Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her release

WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing to receive support from home as she pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia. Griner’s wife is leading the call to bring her home. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022.
