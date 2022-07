Avid swimmers who are feeling charitable can take a plunge off the Ocean Beach Pier to help raise funds for the Prevent Drowning Foundation San Diego (PDFSD). Monday marks the only day of the year it is OK to jump off the beloved pier and swim back to shore as PDFSD joins the San Diego Junior Lifeguards for the initiative. Proceeds made from the fundraiser will be used to fund swim lessons and aquatic safety education in local communities.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO