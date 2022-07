Some new Thor: Love and Thunder concept art revealed who Russell Crowe was originally supposed to play in the Marvel film. On Instagram, concept artist Miles Teves talked about how the actor could have been Satan in the movie at one point. Now, that's a lot to wrap your head around. But, the images of this are funny enough to satiate some of that curiosity. Teves went for a very relaxed approach to the fallen angel. Obviously, Crowe plays Zeus in the picture and has received interesting feedback on the Greek accent and some costuming choices. But, audiences liked the introduction of other pantheons to the MCU after being hinted at in Moon Knight. Still, some people might wonder how zany this story would have gotten in the version where literal Satan was fighting with Thor. You can check out what Teves cooked up down below.

