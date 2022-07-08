Connecticut Board of Firearms Permit Examiners evaluates next steps

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Board of Firearms Permit Examiners is evaluating their next steps in the aftermath of recent mass shootings.

The board held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the new pistol permit laws in the state. The group also discussed the new supreme court ruling on gun control and how it is going to impact the state of New York.

The conversation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York Law that limited carrying of guns outside the home.

“Nobody has to show just cause in Connecticut that their life is threatened, so I personally don’t think that Supreme Court decision has any effect on what we do,” said Stephen Sanetti, a member of the Board of Firearms Permit Examiners.

