Ramsey County, MN

Minnesota woman allegedly drowned herself and her children after husband shot himself, sheriff says

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Authorities believe that a mother drowned herself and her three children in a lake near Minneapolis after her husband shot himself on...

