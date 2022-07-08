Cagle makes honor roll

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Inmates from the California Correctional Center asked the Lassen County Superior Court for permission to file an amicus curiae brief supporting the state of California’s demurrer — asking to be heard as another voice seeking to close the local prison. They note the design capacity of CCC is 1,733 inmates, but as of February 2021 the prison had an incarcerated population of 4,081.
A Washington murder suspected located in Clear Creek shot and killed himself rather than being taken into custody Saturday. Here’s a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incident. On July 9, 2022, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office received information from detectives with the Ferndale Police...
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Ferndale Police Department announced today, Monday, July 11th, that they had received information that Todd Daniel Andersen, age 48, wanted for a murder in Ferndale last week, had been located deceased in California. According to an email from FPD Spokesperson Riley Sweeney, FPD...
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 2-7, 2022. July 2. Just...
Comments / 0