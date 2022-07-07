ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, OH

Woodville celebrates 80th July 4th

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Woodville celebrated the 80th anniversary...

bgindependentmedia.org

Radio personality Chris Smithers joins River Rat Country

River Rat Country is adding to its line up and Northwest Ohio country music lovers will recognize the newest addition. Cliff Smithers, who has been familiar to Toledo area radio listeners for the last 32 years, recently exited the K-100 morning show and will now be heard 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the internet radio station River Rat Country.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area. At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation...
PERRYSBURG, OH
presspublications.com

July Health Briefs

Magruder Hospital has announced changes to its community lab screenings, which are held on the second Thursday of each month, 8-11:30 a.m. at the Magruder Community Clinic, 730 Jefferson St., Port Clinton. “We have had many requests to offer additional tests for monthly screening,” said Rachel Fall, director of Community...
PORT CLINTON, OH
presspublications.com

News Briefs Week Of 7/11/2022

A workshop to learn more about trapping turtles and gigging frogs is scheduled for July 13, in Oak Harbor. The workshop is free of charge, and preregistration is required. The workshop will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Oak Harbor Conservation Club, 12055 West Toussaint North Road, Oak Harbor.
Travel Maven

This Hidden Ohio Beach is One of the Best in the Entire State

Ohio is actually home to hundreds of beaches and while we all have our favorites, finding one that meets all our expectations can actually be quite hard. From clean facilities, to clear water and white sand, there are a few beaches in Ohio that truly go above and beyond your average beach.
sent-trib.com

Cancer diagnosis focused Bell

Jan Bell is quite serious about “Quiet Contemplation.”. The name of his photography book is also how he lives a lot of his life. Several times a year, Bell will leave his Bowling Green home for weeks of solitude: Just him and nature. “I’m an outdoorsperson — lots of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local company bought one of the most recognizable sites in Perrysburg Township at the beginning of the pandemic. A number of businesses are opening in the French Quarter Square. It sits on a piece of property that’s familiar to generations. Perrysburg Township Administrator Walt...
PERRYSBURG, OH
fcnews.org

Fair entertainment tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the headlining music acts at this year’s Fulton County Fair. The Sunday, Sept. 4 classic rock concert will feature 38 Special and Night Ranger. After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
presspublications.com

The Craig Bridge...The man behind the name...

The Craig Memorial Bridge in Toledo is 65 years old this year. Opened to traffic in 1957, it provided a key transportation link over the Maumee River, not just for Toledo drivers, but for thousands of motorists using this first major North-South Interstate Expressway. When the span was dedicated in...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

$6.3 million rec center proposed for Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Inflation and supply chain issues may be changing the city’s proposed $6.3 million recreation center, but plans continue for a late fall groundbreaking. “$6.3 million is the price we are going to present to city council, to ask them to bond,” Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said. “We did get $1 million from the state. We got that a couple years ago, and then because of COVID and supply issues, the state has said that deadline is extended until July of 2024, but we hope to have the building up by next year.”
NORTHWOOD, OH
presspublications.com

Missing for a month, vet’s cap returned

A cap cherished by a local veteran is no longer AWOL. Steve Tertuliani, of Bieber Road in Northwood, was driving along Curtice Road about a month ago when he decided to open the sun roof of his car and a brisk wind sent his cap out the roof. “It was...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Electrical fire on Dorr St

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on Dorr St., near Inverness Club, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. Toledo Fire officials say yesterday, the homeowners were alerted by someone pounding on their door who noticed the fire. They believe it started inside of...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Squirrel v. transformer knocks out power to BG

A majority of Bowling Green residents were without power this morning for about an hour after a squirrel had contact with a transformer. Mayor Mike Aspacher said the issue occurred on Wintergarden Road around 7 a.m. and affected a substation. “It was relatively widespread,” he said of the power issue....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Ghost of a school, closed again: Visit South Main one more time

A former Bowling Green school, then used for art space and paranormal investigations, has reportedly been sold. Kelly Scheufler, co-founder of Fringe Paranormal, said the group was told by South Main Elementary’s new owner in June that its lease would not be renewed, and they had to vacate the property.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown headstones at Calvary Cemetery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Richard Dudley was taking a walk in Calvary Cemetery to visit a loved one when he found himself disappointed to find so many graves overgrown on Monday. The site was so overgrown he couldn’t even find who he was looking for. " The majority...
TOLEDO, OH

Community Policy