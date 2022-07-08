ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Blackhawks also acquired the 66th overall selection in the draft from the Montreal Canadiens in the trade. The Habs had acquired the 13th pick from the New York Islanders in a deal...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Predators, Oilers, Wild make early moves to close gap on Avs

Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators. The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado. “We did get beat by Colorado, the team that won the Stanley Cup, so that’s in our conference — that’s our measuring stick,” general manager David Poile said Monday. “No false illusions: We have still a ways to go, but I do feel today that a year older for a lot of the younger players and adding McDonagh, I think we’re going in the right direction.” Nashville is not the only team with that measuring stick in mind. The Edmonton Oilers, swept by the Avalanche in the conference final, Minnesota Wild and others around the West are chasing the champs by making moves even before free agency begins.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Kirby Dach says goodbye to Blackhawks organization

For the second time, it's officially getting 'real now,' as Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson would say. After already saying goodbye to Alex DeBrincat, the Hawks are saying its goodbyes to Kirby Dach. Dach published an Instagram post saying, "@nhlblackhawks thanks for drafting me and allowing me to make my...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sources: Hawks won't tender offers to Kubalik, Strome

The Blackhawks will not extend qualifying offers to pending restricted free-agent forwards Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome before Monday's 4 p.m. CT deadline, sources confirm to NBC Sports Chicago. That means both of them will hit the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday. Forwards Andrei Altybarmakyan and Cameron...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have already avoided disaster this NBA offseason. With Zach LaVine entering unrestriced free agency, the Bulls almost lost their best player. In all likelihood, there would have been fallout. Without LaVine, this core is aging and distinctly short of title contention. Luckily for them, the athletic scoring...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Alex Debrincat
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan addresses Ball recovery, Dragić arrival

With Zach LaVine signed, sealed and delivered in the form of a five-year, max contract worth $215 million, there remains no bigger offseason story for the Chicago Bulls than Lonzo Ball's health. Ball, so crucial to the Bulls' attack at both ends, didn't play after Jan. 14, including the playoffs,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy