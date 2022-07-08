Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens

Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators. The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado. “We did get beat by Colorado, the team that won the Stanley Cup, so that’s in our conference — that’s our measuring stick,” general manager David Poile said Monday. “No false illusions: We have still a ways to go, but I do feel today that a year older for a lot of the younger players and adding McDonagh, I think we’re going in the right direction.” Nashville is not the only team with that measuring stick in mind. The Edmonton Oilers, swept by the Avalanche in the conference final, Minnesota Wild and others around the West are chasing the champs by making moves even before free agency begins.
The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The first buyout window closes on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT., which means Monday was the last day to put players on waivers because each team has 24 hours to put a claim in.
For the second time, it's officially getting 'real now,' as Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson would say. After already saying goodbye to Alex DeBrincat, the Hawks are saying its goodbyes to Kirby Dach. Dach published an Instagram post saying, "@nhlblackhawks thanks for drafting me and allowing me to make my...
The Blackhawks will not extend qualifying offers to pending restricted free-agent forwards Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome before Monday's 4 p.m. CT deadline, sources confirm to NBC Sports Chicago. That means both of them will hit the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday. Forwards Andrei Altybarmakyan and Cameron...
Hockey season may be three months away, but Chicago Blackhawks fans will get to see some of the team’s future stars on the ice this week as the organization’s development camp gets underway. The group of 37 prospects will hit the ice beginning Monday at Fifth Third Arena,...
The Chicago Bulls have already avoided disaster this NBA offseason. With Zach LaVine entering unrestriced free agency, the Bulls almost lost their best player. In all likelihood, there would have been fallout. Without LaVine, this core is aging and distinctly short of title contention. Luckily for them, the athletic scoring...
Ian Happ's breakout season has earned him a trip to Los Angeles. Happ was named an All-Star on Sunday, the Cubs outfielder's first selection to the Midsummer Classic in his career, through player voting. Happ will join Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was voted in as the National League's starter.
MONTREAL — Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson made it very clear in May that he wanted to build his teams moving forward with "up-tempo speed players that play high-motor hockey." And he's staying very true to his word. The Blackhawks selected 11 players in the 2022 NHL Draft, and every...
With Zach LaVine signed, sealed and delivered in the form of a five-year, max contract worth $215 million, there remains no bigger offseason story for the Chicago Bulls than Lonzo Ball's health. Ball, so crucial to the Bulls' attack at both ends, didn't play after Jan. 14, including the playoffs,...
