It is with very heavy hearts we, Aleixis’ family, share the passing of Alexis Milani. A beloved son, brother, grandson, father and husband. Alexis had one of the biggest, softest hearts of anyone you will ever meet. He was a friend to many and never turned away someone in need, whether a friend or stranger. His smile was infectious and could light up any room.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO