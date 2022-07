MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of shaking a 6-month-old baby boy who was in her care has been found guilty of aggravated battery. Police responded on Jan. 23, 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, where a child had possibly been shaken. The child had a brain bleed, but no other signs of trauma suggesting he might have been dropped. Police said he had nausea, was lethargic and had other injuries indicative of being shaken.

