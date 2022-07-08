ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Two arrested at school, charged with drug and gun offenses

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouaFy_0gYK6YZU00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were arrested at McNichols Plaza Elementary School and charged with firearm and drug offenses.

According to Scranton police on Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., officers from the Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit saw two men acting suspiciously in the area of Stafford Avenue and Log Road, a site they say is home to recent gang activity and illegal shooting.

Officers say they saw both men walking toward the school wearing backpacks, a hood, sunglasses, and a full hooded facemask. The two men then walked around the back of the school toward a group of school employees, police reports say.

According to law enforcement, as police approached them, they attempted to flee on foot, but were detained quickly on the side of the school.

Police say they searched the backpack and found a loaded AK-47 assault rifle, with a large-capacity magazine. Officers searched another bag and found a Glock replica airsoft pistol modified to look like a real Glock pistol. A small amount of marijuana, with bags and a scale, were also found on them by police.

Police identified the two as Luis Flores, 20, of Scranton, and a 16-year-old from New York City. Both were arrested and charged with firearm offenses — including possession of a weapon on school property, criminal trespassing, and drug offenses.

Comments / 10

Dan Barnett
4d ago

first charge should be 15 years for just having guns like that with drugs

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man charged after weekend police chase

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Luzerne County man is behind bars after police say he almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a chase, and urinated on the police station floor. Police say they were sent to D’s Diner at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PD: Woman stabs man with a butcher knife

LARKSVILE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a woman after they say she stabbed a man with a butcher knife during a fight. According to the Larskville Police Department, on Saturday officers responded to the report of a stabbed victim in the 100 block of Wilson Street. Investigators state once arriving on the scene they found […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for strangulation of 10-year-old

GREEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man after he physically abused a 10-year-old. According to Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, Lonny Frederick, 35, of Greentown, was accused of physical abuse towards a 10-year-old in 2019. An investigation into the abuse revealed to authorities that Frederick applied pressure to the throat […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

Man fires shots into vehicle chasing him

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a call Monday night after a man being chased, fired gunshots into the vehicle following him. According to the Carbon County Communications Center, a male was being chased down by a vehicle, when he turned and fired three gunshots into the vehicle chasing him. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

East Stroudsburg Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking And Firearms

On Tuesday, Ramon Williams of East Stroudsburg was sentenced to 137 months imprisonment for drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, charges were originally filed against Williams on March 20, 2019. Williams was scheduled to appear in court on December 4. However, Williams failed to appear in court and avoided his pretrial supervision. Williams hid from police until being found and arrested in Monroe County on March 24, 2022.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Flores
WBRE

Multiple cars struck during police chase

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities arrested a man after they say he led police on a chase and struck multiple cars along the way with a juvenile in the passenger seat. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m., officers saw a...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man takes off when Troopers try to serve arrest warrants

Shickshinny (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Jonathan Eisenhauer, 39, of Shickshinny took off, when Troopers tried to arrest him on two active warrants Friday. We're told Eisenhauer led them on a brief foot chase before being arrested. While Troopers did not say what those two warrants were, Eisenhauer...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
PIX11

NJ man charged with murder in NYC recording studio shootings: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)– A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a double homicide near a Manhattan recording studio in May, authorities said. Kabal Reyes, 24, was nabbed Monday and charged with murder, police said. Reyes was one of four suspects sought in the incident. Devon Dillahunt, 24, and Kamir King, 34, were fatally […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marijuana#Police#New York City#Elementary School
bronx.com

Jorge Valentin, 30, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide, that occurred within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson shooting on Park Avenue

A man was killed and another left injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said a 21-year-old man died and a 25-year-old man is in stable condition. They said the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Carroll Street at around 2:17 a.m.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy