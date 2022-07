This is a press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. Are you ready? The Eureka Street Art Festival is gearing up for the fifth annual event from August 1st – 6th, with the culminating Block Party on Saturday, August 6th from 12-6. The fifth annual Festival is focusing on the Bridge District – from the Samoa Bridge on the Waterfront to the 101 on the north end of town. For this year’s festival, you can expect to see the creation of 11 new murals on some of Eureka’s most central structures (including the underside of the Samoa Bridge!).

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO