The first steps to hack proofing your home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smart home devices have turned on our lights, ordered our groceries, and much more, but all of those high-tech gadgets could be used against us.

They’ve been designed to make our lives easier with voice control and wireless appliances. However, it could be important to make sure they’re not only connected to the internet.

Evan King has always been a smart stuff fanatic. In his home, he has smart deadbolts, thermostats, entertainment, and even a smart fridge.

“This is Furbo,” King explained, “which is a dog treat camera.”

King, a chief technology officer at Consumer Watchdog, was taking a break to check in on his dog, Chloe.

“There’s nothing my dog would like more than more treats”

As much as he has loved spoiling Chloe, the same camera that connects him to her may also be used by a nefarious person to check on your house.

“Smart homes are imminently hackable,” said Carmen Balber, an Executive Director at Consumer Watchdog, “There are databases of home camera feeds online.”

Cameras were only one of the more obvious threats. Any gadget that connects to the internet could store and reveal a treasure trove of data, even smart light bulbs.

“If you throw that light bulb out, someone could just pick it up and they’ve got all your information right there, in your trash can,” said Balber.

So, how do you hack proof your home? The first step should be strong passwords, a different one for every account.

“One of the easiest ways for hackers to get into your home is if you don’t change the factory-set passwords on your device,” Balber explained.

The next step: before you get rid of anything connected to your phone or Wi-Fi, clear out your data, starting with your router.

“If a hacker has access to your Wi-Fi network they might potentially have access to your computer, your passwords, your credit card accounts.”

To wipe it, you only need to put a paper clip into the reset button on the back.

“Anytime a connected device is vulnerable in your home, everything else on that network is vulnerable,” Balber warned.

Just make sure that you are selective about what you connect.

