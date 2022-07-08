ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first steps to hack proofing your home

By John Langeler
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smart home devices have turned on our lights, ordered our groceries, and much more, but all of those high-tech gadgets could be used against us.

They’ve been designed to make our lives easier with voice control and wireless appliances. However, it could be important to make sure they’re not only connected to the internet.

Evan King has always been a smart stuff fanatic. In his home, he has smart deadbolts, thermostats, entertainment, and even a smart fridge.

“This is Furbo,” King explained, “which is a dog treat camera.”

King, a chief technology officer at Consumer Watchdog, was taking a break to check in on his dog, Chloe.

“There’s nothing my dog would like more than more treats”

As much as he has loved spoiling Chloe, the same camera that connects him to her may also be used by a nefarious person to check on your house.

“Smart homes are imminently hackable,” said Carmen Balber, an Executive Director at Consumer Watchdog, “There are databases of home camera feeds online.”

Cameras were only one of the more obvious threats. Any gadget that connects to the internet could store and reveal a treasure trove of data, even smart light bulbs.

“If you throw that light bulb out, someone could just pick it up and they’ve got all your information right there, in your trash can,” said Balber.

So, how do you hack proof your home? The first step should be strong passwords, a different one for every account.

“One of the easiest ways for hackers to get into your home is if you don’t change the factory-set passwords on your device,” Balber explained.

The next step: before you get rid of anything connected to your phone or Wi-Fi, clear out your data, starting with your router.

“If a hacker has access to your Wi-Fi network they might potentially have access to your computer, your passwords, your credit card accounts.”

To wipe it, you only need to put a paper clip into the reset button on the back.

“Anytime a connected device is vulnerable in your home, everything else on that network is vulnerable,” Balber warned.

Just make sure that you are selective about what you connect.

8 News Now

Update: Missing man found dead

James Farbridge-Currie was last seen on Monday, June 13 around 9:10 a.m. near the 7000 block of Winter Ridge Street, which is near Deer Springs Way and Fort Apache Road in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Jackpot! Las Vegas woman wins $500K at local resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local woman received the surprise of a lifetime after hitting it big at the slots on Wednesday. The big win happened at Tuscany Suites and Casino when Dawn who is known as a frequent customer was playing a Buffalo Legends slot machine. Dawn ended up winning a total of $500,570.94.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Technology
8 News Now

‘Things got blurry,’ Las Vegas woman accused of drugging, stealing $90K from man at Strip hotel

A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
