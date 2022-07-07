ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Might See More Zach Pascal, Less Quez Watkins

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles are set to unleash perhaps the most talented wide receiver tandem in franchise history on Sept. 11 in Detroit now that the organization added A.J. Brown to play opposite ascending second-year player DeVonta Smith. The most interesting part of the group as a whole, though, will be...

