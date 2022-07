Pokitomik, the poke bar found throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County, is opening new locations in Montebello and Canoga Park. The first to open will be the Montebello location at 1461 N Montebello Boulevard, moving into the former home of Subway in the Montebello Town Square. Although Yelp has the business listed as open on its website, Pokitomik’s lease doesn’t start until August 2022, according to a recent lease report from CoStar. The franchised-focused company will also eventually add a new location in Canoga Park, making it the seventh location for the company, all in Southern California.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO