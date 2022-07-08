ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' earns 400% increase in streams post-'Stranger Things'

By Josh Johnson
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPxUC_0gYJu7pA00
Kiko Huesca/EPA via Shutterstock

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is the latest recipient of the coveted post-"Stranger Things" bump.

According to Billboard, the title track off the metal legends' 1986 album has seen a 400% increase in streams since it was used in the season four finale of the Netflix sci-fi series.

While that certainly is a major bump, "Master of Puppets" still has a long way to go if it hopes to match the resurgence of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," which soared all the way to the top five of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 after its use in an earlier episode of "Stranger Things" during the fourth season.

Metallica previously commented on the show's use of "Master of Puppets," which is heard during a significant scene involving the Dungeons & Dragons-loving character Eddie Munson, sharing that they were "beyond psyched" about the song's placement.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did, we were totally blown away," the band said.

Meanwhile, Metallica took to TikTok to defend any newcomers who might've just discovered the band's music through "Stranger Things," saying, "FYI -- EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica family."

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Metallica’s TikTok Duet Dedicated To ‘Stranger Things’ Character Eddie Munson Reaches 7 Million Views

Click here to read the full article. Metallica is back in the spotlight thanks to the popular supernatural Netflix series Stranger Things.  On Friday, the heavy metal band did a TikTok duet with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) during his heroic scene where he plays the guitar riff to the band’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” from their album of the same name. In the TikTok video, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo perform the song with the caption, “Eddie, this is for you!” As of this moment, the video has 7.3 million views and 1.7 million likes. According to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
TMZ.com

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

3:13 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got a call for a male not breathing Thursday. When they responded, they found Tyler alone in the home and pronounced him deceased. At this time, there are no immediate signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Tyler Sanders, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Master Of Puppets#Running Up That Hill#The Dungeons Dragons
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

As She Turns 71, a Look Back at Anjelica Huston’s Best Vintage Beauty Moments

“Serge [Lutens] gave me a bob—a real bob—and cut my bangs right above my eyes, quite low, and I’ve kept the look ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue back in 2020. Her hair has been key to her look from then on. But it’s not just her chic cut that Huston is known for. An Oscar-winning actor (past hits include The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums), as well as a director, producer, and author, the ’70s icon also famously dated Jack Nicholson on and off for 17 years before the couple finally called it quits in 1990.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Wears Cut-Off Denim Shorts & Outkast T-Shirt In NYC

Natalia Dyer, 27, is living a very different life than her Stranger Things character, Nancy Wheeler. Unlike Nancy, who’s often seen fighting off monsters and exploring the Upside Down in the super popular Netflix series, Natalia is usually spending her free time walking around New York City and showing support for her favorite bands. And she did just that on Thursday, July 7, when she was pictured rocking a baggy Outkast t-shirt and cut-off denim shorts in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
GMA

Ant Anstead calls Renee Zellweger 'pure class' in romantic Instagram post

To say Ant Anstead is a fan of girlfriend Renée Zellweger would be an understatement. The TV presenter, 43, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself and the two-time Oscar winner, 53, snuggling in a beach setting. In the sweet snap, Zellweger rests her head on her boyfriend's shoulder, with a hint of a smile.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Doja Cat Goes Off On 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp For Exposing Private DMs

Doja Cat is apparently upset with 17-year-old Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp after he shared their private DMs about his co-star Joseph Quinn. Apparently, Doja Cat has a thing for the newly added Stranger Things actor and wanted Schnapp to make the connection. Schnapp later shared the conversation to his social media and the post went viral — which didn’t sit well with Doja Cat.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy