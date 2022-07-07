ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pride is arriving at a tense moment, which is why organizers say it’s as vital as ever

By Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s event is taking place amid heightened security concerns and an especially polarized political environment that’s seemed to come from all angles:. There have been recent high-profile mass shootings in public spaces, including one at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that killed seven and wounded...

sfbayview.com

Laws, covenants, rules and regulations for me and not for thee

The following presentation was made to the Young Black Contractors Association’s Third Quarter Roundtable at the invitation of Drexall Johnson, president and CEO. The event was held at the Doubletree Civic Center Plaza in Carson, California, in Los Angeles County’s South Bay on July 29:. First let me...
CARSON, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Villanueva fires back as supervisors eye removal power

LOS ANGELES — One day after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors made public a proposal that could give them the power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause, Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s re-election campaign fired back, Friday — saying the supervisors have “no business” seeking such authority.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Because Citizens Were Armed

Sorrowfully but unsurprisingly, Highland Park - which banned assault weapons in 2013 and fought off legal challenges until a 2015 Supreme Court ruling - was not the only site of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. There were shootings in Philly, New York, Kansas City, Tacoma, Wash., Richmond and Manassas, Va., etc. But Highland Park was the most deadly, and - those overturned lawn chairs on a glad parade route - the most dystopian. As usual, credit for the carnage, large and small, goes to a blood-soaked, ever-shameless NRA, happy to take it. Even as Highland Park residents were still sheltering in place during the manhunt for Crimo, the NRA posted - and kept online - a staggeringly tone-deaf missive. “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed," says a voiceover with a bald eagle image. "Happy Fourth of July from the National Rifle Association.” Adds a tweet, “We are a country because of brave souls with guns who valued and fought for liberty and freedom.” Shannon Watts of MomsDemand on the horror of a kid on a rooftop in "sniper position" picking off parade-goers: "This isn’t freedom; it’s terrorism.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentcitytimes.com

French Laundry Part II

A motion to end the State of Emergency will be heard on August 11 in the Orange County Board of Education’s case against Gavin Newsom. Presumably he’ll be back from Montana by then. Shortly after I sent my last post, Newsom’s mountain getaway was uncovered by a CalMatters...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
calmatters.network

How each council district voted in the mayoral race

The results also show many residents cast ballots but did not vote in certain races, which may have affected close City Council races. Councilmember Rex Richardson emerged from the final update from Los Angeles County with a lead of seven percentage-points, which grew from about four points on election night.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA

