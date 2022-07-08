ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

By Emlyn Travis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on...

Us Weekly

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Spending Time Together During the 4th of July Amid Dating Speculation

Enjoying each other’s company. Chris Rock and Lake Bell were spotted on multiple outings in Santa Monica, California, during the 4th of July weekend. The duo kept it casual for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Monday, July 4, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Earlier that weekend, Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, were photographed in the same neighborhood on their way to Coast Restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hit Brunch Date, Seem to Go Public as Couple

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
