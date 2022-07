We have had quite an eventful past few months and, much to our delight, it does not look like it’ll be slowing down any time soon! We had the honor of celebrating Hillcrest Pet Hospital’s new owner, Dr. Odet Kaspari-Chiriboga DVM, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. And just one week afterward we were thrilled to help Copy Network celebrate its 30-year anniversary with another ribbon cutting ceremony. We may be a small town but our milestones are grand! Let’s not forget our Speed Networking Mixer yesterday … we thought we would switch it up a little and add some different elements to our mixers. A big thank you to Think Real Estate for hosting this mixer and for providing the delicious catering truck. Fun (while networking) was had by all!

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO