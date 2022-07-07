ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

2,807-piece Bowser coming to Lego’s Super Mario line

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARk8e_0gYJioMC00
The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line (Courtesy of Lego)

(NEXSTAR) — Lego and Super Mario are set to unleash Bowser’s fury on collectors this fall with the release of the partnership’s largest building set yet. The Mighty Bowser kit features Nintendo’s iconic villain in 2,807 pieces as part of Lego’s adult product line.

The recreation of Mario’s nemesis can launch fireballs and will also have a moveable head, neck, mouth, and tail and movable arms and legs, Lego said in its Thursday announcement.

“Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces,” said Senior Designer Carl Merriam. “We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQVhA_0gYJioMC00
(Courtesy of Lego)

The Mighty Bowser, priced at $269.99, will be released Oct. 1. Cue the evil Bowser laugh you dreaded from Super Mario 64.

Biggest Lego set ever

While 2,807 is a lot of pieces, it’s far from Lego’s biggest set.

In terms of piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), Star Wars Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

More details emerge after Beckley police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Art#Lego Star Wars#Video Game#Colosseum
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Clendenin for malicious assault

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—The Clendenin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a malicious assault suspect. Clendenin PD says that Christopher D. Burdette is wanted for questioning about a malicious assault that happened on Wednesday. They ask anyone who has information about Burdette’s whereabouts to call Patrolman...
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road. Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. Three people were transported...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Woman in custody after Paintsville shooting

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a shooting in Paintsville. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a “shooting situation” on Mill Branch Road in Paintsville at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s office says that law...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WWD

Market Moments: Adidas and Artist Hebru Brantley Reveal Collaborations

Click here to read the full article. Adidas has a new collaboration on the way with artist Hebru Brantley. The German sportswear giant tapped the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-based contemporary artist to rework its Forum Low and High sneaker silhouettes, launching on Thursday, July 13 at select Adidas stores and the Confirmed app.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW The two pairs come in colors signature of Brantley’s work, and feature contrast lacing and illustrated sock liners. The Forum Low is in a rich blue while the...
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in leg in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the leg in Charleston Wednesday night. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. According to the Charleston Police Department, the man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say he was shot near West Side Middle School. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy