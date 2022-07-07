ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The 24 Best Dive Bars In Boston

By Rachael King
country1025.com
 3 days ago

We have your list of the best 24 dive bars in Boston!. Boston is known for having some of the best local dive bars in the world. Whenever you have visitors from out of town, it is a MUST to take them to a Boston dive for that firsthand experience. What’s...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelexperta.com

Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market in Boston: Facts You Need to Know

Those two have got to be the most fun places to visit when coming to Boston. Quincy Market has it all for the family. Spend hours watching the street performers, eating local food, and wandering around the shops. Faneuil Hall – is one of the most important historic landmarks in Boston. And along the Freedom Trail. I totally recommend you to visit those places, and that is important you know the history and facts of Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Somerville, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WCVB

Monday, July 11: Beach Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Shayna Seymour is going big-time for her beach eats! She’s cruising the boardwalk at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach for fried dough, french fries, fried chicken (sensing a theme here?) salt water taffy, and… mocha lattes? Hey, why not! Meanwhile at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach we’re going old-school, with lobster rolls on the pier, ice cream, and more. Classic summer sustenance by the sea.
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

Is This Restaurant in Boston's North End Undergoing a Rebrand?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a North End restaurant may be going through a rebranding. According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Scopa on Hanover Street is seeking a name change to Cafe Amaro, with the beer, wine, and liqueur license apparently being part of the transfer. It isn't know what kinds of changes might be coming to the space, though it does look like it will be under the same ownership; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukowski
Thrillist

9 Bucket-List Worthy Hotels to Splurge on in Boston

It’s no secret that Boston can be a little inhospitable during the dead of winter, but once the summer sun comes out to play, there's nary a more charming city to be found in all of New England. The Bay State capital is blessed with ample amounts of fine dining, an overabundance of world-class museums, and scores of charming parks and preserves, and—fortunately for visitors—the city’s hospitality industry is top-notch, too.
BOSTON, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

King Tut exhibit comes to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society. “You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Visit Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival, the Fisherman’s Feast

The yearly festival returns to Boston, honoring the long fishing tradition of the city’s Italian-American population. Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast returns to the North End Aug. 18—21. Fleet, North, and Lewis Streets are closed to car traffic during the festival, while the streets are packed to the brim with food vendors selling Italian specialties—sausages, calamari, pasta, pizza, arancini, and more.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Dive Bars#Boston Magazine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Silhouette Lounge#Thesilhouetteallston#The Beacon Hill Pub
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Steak Restaurants in Boston, MA

Nothing can go wrong with a piece of steak. If you wish to have it melt in your mouth, have it rare, and if you want more texture, have it well-done. If you wish to have good steak tonight, head to any 17 Best Steak Restaurants in Boston, MA. Abe...
BOSTON, MA
worldatlas.com

Western Massachusetts’ Best Towns for Summer Fun

Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
point2homes.com

4 Dunaskin Road, Centerville, Barnstable County, MA, 02632

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WBUR

Reckoning with the white supremacist march

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We'll unpack the white supremacist march that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor, joins us along with Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and an expert in how extremist organizations organize and operate.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy