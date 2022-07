(KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority says it reached a historic milestone Friday as the final pre-cast girders were placed on construction package four. With this placement, all structures along the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail just north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue south of the city of Wasco are now in superstructure construction.

WASCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO