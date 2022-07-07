ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Odds to win at Red Bull Ring, Sun. 7/10 — Max Verstappen favorite at team’s home track

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend was the most thrilling race so far in the F1 season. We are now 10 races in and Max Verstappen holds a 34-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez for the Driver Championship, even after taking a puncture early at Silverstone that forced Verstappen out of contention. He finished...

Auto Racing Digest

Bryce’s Bets: Austrian Grand Prix

One of the best feelings as a Formula One fan is knowing after one race there will be another the next weekend! That’s the scenario fans are in. Last Sunday's race at Silverstone was everything a race fan could want. There was an exciting start with an incredible incident that led to Guanyu Zhou sliding in his car upside down over the tires and into the crash fence. This crash shows how safe the sport has become as Zhou was unharmed.
MOTORSPORTS
