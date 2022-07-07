ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve and Marjorie Harvey are adorable in glamorous getting-ready video

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Elaine Harvey turned on the glam for a day out together with her hubby, "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey. In a video she posted Wednesday on Instagram, Marjorie Elaine Harvey emerges from a room dressed in a stunning blue blazer and gold stiletto heels. "Ready?" she asks her...

www.today.com

Comments / 24

Romeo123
3d ago

Wow the only thing Steve has that I is his wife. She is just so beautiful and fine. Just kidding hey Steve let me hold three thousand dollars to fix my air conditioner in my car.

Reply(1)
4
Okie7491
1d ago

Worked hard for where he's at. You ever read his Biography, he deserves everything he receives. Funny, beautiful Wife. Keep them fires burning. To many Women out there whom flirt or want Steve. I'd dress like that also. Definitely has the funds to do so.

Reply
4
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Single Lori Harvey Runs Errands In Style Following Breakup With Michael B. Jordan — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.While fans didn't want to believe the rumors of power couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's recent breakup, the unfortunate news was proved true after both celebrities completely swiped their Instagrams clean of pictures featuring one another. It doesn't seem like there is too much bad blood between the model and the actor, as an insider close to the former flames pointed out "they still love each other." DUA LIPA IS THAT...
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do. Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.
CELEBRITIES

