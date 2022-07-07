ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park alleged shooter's father says he is not culpable for son's attack

By Stephanie Wash
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter has told ABC News that he is not culpable in the Independence Day attack, in spite of having signed a consent form for his son to apply for gun ownership. “I had no -- not an inkling, warning -- that...

Will Wickart
1d ago

Okay, so threatening family members with bodily harm at *19* is just "a child's outburst"? Even after the confiscation of the bladed weapons (who has that many knives) and the threats, you still helped him obtain a firearm? Yeah, you're culpable.

Dave Travis
1d ago

Father should be ashamed he allowed his Burt case kid to be normal in his eyes! Would hope the folks around this man make him so uneasy he vacates to Canada or further!

Sheila
1d ago

You should be charged with your son or were you paid off to throw your son under the bus

HIGHLAND PARK, IL

